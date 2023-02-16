Skip to Content
Testing bridge strength for earthquakes

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - One Idaho State University student is trying to figure out ways to make buildings and bridges stronger.

It comes after major earthquakes like the one in Turkey and Syria.

The video above is from the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department’s Structural Laboratory at ISU know as SLAB.

Katie Hogarth, a  PhD student, wrapped up some simulated earthquake testing of a bridge pier that was retro-fitted with ultra-high performance concrete for the Idaho Transportation Department.

The more than three-ton pier was pushed back and forth by the hydraulic ram for seven hours before failing.

From here, she will incorporate the results into her dissertation that she plans to defend in spring 2024.

