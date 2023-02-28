Skip to Content
Pocatello
By
New
today at 10:27 AM
Published 10:36 AM

2 police cars involved in crashes

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It has been a rough few days for driving throughout our area, and our local police department's are not immune.

On Monday, the Pocatello Police Department had two of its patrol vehicles involved in crashes. 

One happened near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and West Cedar Street just before 2 p.m. It involved the DARE Jeep. 

The second happened near the intersection of West Lewis Street and North Main at about 6:00 p.m.It involved a K-9 unit SUV. 

Both accidents are being investigated by the Idaho State Police. 

Only minor injuries were reported in the second collision.  

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello
Author Profile Photo

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content