2 police cars involved in crashes

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It has been a rough few days for driving throughout our area, and our local police department's are not immune.

On Monday, the Pocatello Police Department had two of its patrol vehicles involved in crashes.

One happened near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and West Cedar Street just before 2 p.m. It involved the DARE Jeep.

The second happened near the intersection of West Lewis Street and North Main at about 6:00 p.m.It involved a K-9 unit SUV.

Both accidents are being investigated by the Idaho State Police.

Only minor injuries were reported in the second collision.