Local man in wheelchair praises first responders for rescuing him and his dog

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Back on Feb. 23, Mike Riley and his service dog Marshall were using a crosswalk between Pole Line and West Alameda Road.

While making the trip across, Riley was struck by an SUV.

First responders were on the scene fast and had quite a situation on their hands.

"The first responders were really good about accommodating the fact that we have a power wheelchair, a service dog, and a person that have to be accommodated," Riley said.

Riley says he wants to shoutout Corporal Alan Jackson of the Pocatello Police Department, who wouldn't leave his furry friend behind.

"He was able to transport Marshall in his patrol car to the hospital," Riley said. "I then went on a school district 25 school bus to the local hospital to be checked out."

Riley says the two of them are doing well since the accident, and he says having him by his side all the time is a must.

"If I'm cold at night, he'll bring an extra blanket," Riley said. "He's literally my other right hand, and so we're glad that he's okay."

Riley believes the help he received shouldn't go unnoticed.

"They were given a circumstance that they're not accustomed to with having a service dog, a power chair and person all in the same call," Riley said. "But they handled it well. They represented the city well, and we're deeply indebted to them."

Riley has some advice on what to do if encountering someone in a similar situation.

"If you see a a service dog in a crosswalk, bring your vehicle to a stop if you're going to," Riley said. "Don't turn in front of them. Don't turn behind them. Wait for them to get completely out of the crosswalk before you make a left or right hand turn."