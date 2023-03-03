Skip to Content
Pocatello
today at 12:42 PM
Silent protesters with signs attend Pocatello City Council meeting

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Silent protesters with signs came out to Thursday's Pocatello City Council meeting.

It comes after public comment was recently eliminated from meetings for non-agenda items.

Some citizens are saying they received no warning this was going away. 

We talked to a local government watchdog group.

Heather Dissolken of Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, also known as P.A.G.E., gave a time line of how she found out the commentary for non-agenda items was removed.

"We first noticed was missing from the agenda, the first february agenda. And at the time we had a friend who contacted the city was told it was just because the agenda was so long," Dissolken said. "But when it cropped up again on the second agenda february, that's when we contacted the city clerk to ask what was going on. And we learned that the public comment had been removed."

Dissolken said she wants to show the council this is something the community feels strongly about and she is hoping that the council reconsiders the decision. 

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

