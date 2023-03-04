Sponsors, vendors and volunteers wanted for 2023 Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair will take place on Earth Day, April 22, 2023, in the beautiful Caldwell Park in Pocatello.

On average of 4,000 people attend this free event to learn about our local environment from local businesses and organizations.

The fair will feature a wide range of exhibits, demonstrations and activities that are designed to educate and inspire people of all ages. Visitors can expect to learn about topics such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, wildlife conservation, and eco-friendly products and services. They can also participate in hands-on activities such as composting, recycling, and gardening workshops.

Lamb Weston will be providing food and giving away enough fries for 1,200 people. On stage, there will be the Sons of Bannock, The Luddites and Spudmother.

There are still a few vendor spaces left for this year’s fair. If you are interested in being a part of the 2023 event visit, envirofair.org/booths/ or contact Drew Riemersma, Environmental Technician at 208-234-6519 for a booth today.

Volunteers are also needed. This is a great volunteer opportunity for service groups or individuals interested in helping with kids’ activities, clean-up, and other tasks. Contact Jennifer Flynn at 208-234-6189 if you are interested in volunteering or visit envirofair.org/volunteers/ to sign up today. Each volunteer will get a free t-shirt, to get one in an exact size, please sign up by noon Monday, March 6. The final day to sign up is April 14.