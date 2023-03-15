Pocatello fire PIO appointed to Champions and Emerging Leaders Group

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Fire Department’s (PFD) Public Information Officer Kim Stouse was appointed to the Champions and Emerging Leaders Group within the Vision 20/20 Advisory Council.

Stouse will serve with other fire service leaders to advocate and set the example for effectively implementing Community Risk Reduction best practices across the US.

“Kim Stouse demonstrates leadership at a national level and frequently is asked to present about Community Risk Reduction at conferences. The City is very fortunate to have her,” Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn said.

Stouse was a 911 Dispatcher with Idaho State Police and the Pocatello Police Department before joining the PFD in 2015. Stouse is the Community Risk Reduction Specialist with PFD/Bannock County Ambulance District. She is also the National Fire Protection Association Education Representative for Idaho.

Stouse works with various community partners and sits on several boards that address the community’s needs. She has been actively working on moving her department toward the Community Risk Reduction Model. Stouse received a Master’s Degree in Homeland Security from American Military University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from Idaho State University.