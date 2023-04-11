Recipients of Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship announces

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The School District 25 Education Foundation’s scholarship selection committee announced the recipients of the 5th annual Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship.

This year’s scholarship award increased from $2,000 to $3,000 to help fund recipients’ post-high school education at an accredited two-year, four-year or vocational school.

Recipients are eligible to renew the scholarship for an additional year if requirements are met, making the total potential value of the scholarship $6,000. Recipients may defer the scholarship for up to two years.

In 2018, the School District 25 Education Foundation received a nearly $1.5 million gift from the Glenn Perkins Family Living Trust. A significant portion of the investment income earned through the endowment is dedicated to supporting the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 debate and music programs at Century, Highland, and Pocatello high schools. Additional earnings are allocated annually toward the establishment of the Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship. The Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship funds two $3,000 renewable scholarships for eligible learners attending Century, Highland, and Pocatello high schools. In 2022, another scholarship was added to benefit an eligible learner attending New Horizon High School.

With gratitude to the Perkins Family for this amazing gift that will continue helping students for decades to come, the following recipients for the 5th annual scholarship awards for the Class of 2023:

Century High School

Rachel Mayer

Adah Thomas

Highland High School

Ellie Campbell

Devery Peck

Pocatello High School

Nicole Andersen

Kaleb Jex

New Horizon High School’s scholarship recipient will be announced at a later date.