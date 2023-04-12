Portneuf Air Rescue to relaunch with upgraded avionics and new look

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Portneuf Medical Center and the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a ribbon-cutting event and the relaunch of Portneuf Air Rescue (PAR) on Wednesday. The event will take place at the helicopter hangar on Portneuf Medical Center’s main campus at 11 a.m. and light refreshments will be served.

Portneuf Medical Center will unveil the newly upgraded PAR helicopter and highlight the significant improvements made during the last five months – including updated autopilot, avionics and a new paint scheme. Event attendees will be able to view the upgrades to the helicopter and learn more about PAR’s sophisticated equipment.

“Portneuf has a proud legacy of providing air rescue services across the region for those who need immediate access to a higher level of care,” said Jordan Herget, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Portneuf Medical Center. “The enhancements made to Portneuf Air Rescue allow us to continue that legacy, with the latest technology to help ensure timely transportation and quality care while in the air.”

Owned and operated by Classic Air Medical, PAR is part of an ongoing partnership with Portneuf Medical Center since 2018. PAR has led over 1,000 missions, joined 54 search and rescue missions, and participated in 173 community and training events. PAR pilots, mechanics, nurses and medics are hired from across the country to maintain a highly skilled team.