$631,953 raised in ISU’s second annual day of giving campaign

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University announced Bengal Nation has raised $631,953 for students and university support. ISU alumni, friends, employees, parents and students from all corners of the globe helped contribute to making ISU’s second annual Bengal Giving Day a success.

During the 1,901-minute campaign, which paid tribute to Idaho State’s founding in 1901, the Bengal community stepped up to give directly to dozens of areas supporting students. From scholarships to student clubs, the gifts poured in, ultimately resulting in 1,710 gifts, an increase from the 1,386 from last year.

President Kevin Satterlee expressed his pride in the Bengal community, saying, “I am so proud of the incredible support we have received over these past 1,901 minutes. With your help, our students are transforming their lives.”

More than 315 of those who gave were first-time donors and over 245 donors from the faculty and staff provided financial support.

“The level of internal support for this second ever Bengal Giving Day showcased the pride, passion and support for students that is evidenced every day by those who work on our campuses!” said Vice President of University Advancement, Catherine Wooton.