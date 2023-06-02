Bannock Transportation Planning Organization to host open house June 7

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock Transportation Planning Organization (BTPO) will hold a public open house on Wednesday, June 7 to collect feedback from the public as it updates the Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP).

The event will be held outdoors at Caldwell Park, 8th Avenue and East Center, Pocatello, from 4-6 p.m. The open house format will allow individuals to view information and participate in activities anytime between those hours, and families are encouraged to bring their children to enjoy the park and learn about the MTP process. The focus of the event will be on prioritizing future strategies and projects as it relates to funds available for transportation improvements in our region.

“We encourage everyone to come out and help us prioritize our transportation strategies and projects for our area,” BTPO Director Mori Byington said. “This open house is a great opportunity to have a direct impact on how we address various transportation issues and plan for the future of our community.”

The MTP provides a twenty-year approach to identify transportation problems in the region and provide a guide to potential solutions. The BTPO planning area runs from Portneuf Gap north along the Pocatello and Bannock Mountain ranges until it reaches the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. It is just over 100 square miles and includes the Cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck.

If you cannot attend the event on June 7, BTPO has set up online activities that reflect the activities from the open house. These activities and survey can be found HERE and will be open until July 22, 2023. For more information about this effort, please contact Andrea Gumm at agumm@langdongroupinc.com or by phone at (208) 870-8751.