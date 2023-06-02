Skip to Content
Local child care center under investigation

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police Investigators responded to Stepping Stones Preschool and Childcare Center in Pocatello Friday.

Pocatello Police were conducting follow-up into an ongoing investigation and subsequently revoked Stepping Stones Preschool and Childcare Center’s City of Pocatello Childcare License.

Parents of the children attending the daycare have been contacted and advised of the investigation.

No further information can be released at this time.

