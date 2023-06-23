TruLeap Technologies opens office in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A new tech company has opened its doors in Pocatello.

A ribbon cutting was held on Friday for the grand opening of TruLeap Technologies.

TruLeap is a managed service provider, where they become your company's IT department. TruLeap helps manage data, security, hardware, and software.

TruLeap Director of Communications Jason Ramsey says this type of service is critical in the 21st century.

"There are cyber security threats around every corner in every country and they're always trying to get at your data," Ramsey said. "Last year, it was something like 88% of companies in the United States had one or more attempts at their cybersecurity. It makes absolute sense to secure it now, because if not, it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when."

The company has been in the Magic Valley since 1909. They were originally known as the Filer Mutual Telephone Company.

Ramsey says this is their first foothold in a new market.