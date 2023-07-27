Hawthorne Road and West Quinn Road set to reopen

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Crews have been working diligently on the Hawthorne Road and West Quinn Road intersection, with most of the project expected to be completed by the end of August. This means the intersection will soon reopen to motorists.

Concrete work is nearly complete, and then, paving will begin, moving the project toward completion. The final part of the project is the installation of traffic signals. However, due to supply chain issues outside the City’s control, the poles are not expected to arrive before the end of the 2023 construction season.

To minimize the impact to the drivers, the intersection will reopen in August as a 4-way stop. The intersection will be equipped with stop signs, but the new right-hand turn lanes will remain closed until the project is fully completed to comply with Idaho State Code.

When the last of the work resumes in Spring 2024, only partial closures will be required, allowing the public continued access to the intersection.

Motorists are still advised to drive with caution, follow posted traffic control devices, and expect short delays in the area. For questions regarding this project, please contact Becky Robison at 208-234-6272.