Newly appointed Bannock County Magistrate Judge

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - On July 14, the Sixth District Magistrates Commission convened and appointed David K. Penrod to serve as a Bannock County magistrate judge.

Penrod will succeed the Honorable Thomas W. Clark, who will retire from the bench August 31, 2023.

Penrod received his bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University and his law degree from University of Idaho College of Law. He has practiced law for 21 years. Since 2014, he has been the managing partner of Penrod Swenson, PLLC. Prior to that, Penrod was an attorney and partner at Moffatt Thomas. From 2001 to 2003, Penrod was a staff attorney for the Honorable William H. Woodland.

Penrod currently resides in Pocatello with his family and will begin serving as magistrate judge in August of 2023.