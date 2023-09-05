Pocatello Regional Airport celebrates addition of second flight

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Tuesday, the Pocatello Regional Airport held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the first arrival of the new second daily flight on Delta Air Lines.

The new flight will arrive from Salt Lake City at 12:30 p.m. and will depart Pocatello at 1:25 p.m.

The other existing flight has also changed times, with departure from Pocatello at 7:58 p.m. and arrival at Salt Lake City at 9:57 p.m.

The new schedule also resulted in an upgrade of an aircraft to the Embraer E175, which provides a total of 70 seats with First Class, Comfort+, and Main cabin seating.

Airport Manager Alan Evans says it is pivotal that people take advantage of the change.

"We need to use this flight," Evans said. "Now that Delta has shown that they believe that it can be successful and they've backed us on this and they're willing for us to promote this, we need to support it. That's the only way that we're going to get more service in the future. We need to show that we'll use what we have. So I would encourage everyone to look at Pocatello as they're booking their flights and see if it works for them and we hope it does."

Tickets are available for the new flight schedule.

If you would like to book your next flight, you can visit here.