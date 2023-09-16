Marshall Public Library’s Arts and Community Tickets program returns

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Marshall Public Library’s Arts and Community Tickets (ACT) program is back with symphony and theater tickets for the 2023-2024 season.

The Idaho State Civic Symphony and the Friends of Marshall Public Library each donated one pair of season symphony tickets to ACT. The Friends also donated a season pair of Idaho State University (ISU) theater tickets. Community members may check out the symphony or theater tickets to admit two adults or one adult with one child age six or older to the event. The first symphony tickets will be available for the late September performance and the theater tickets for early October.

To check out the tickets, you must be a Pocatello city resident and have an adult Marshall Public Library card. Tickets are available one week prior to the performance on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one checkout per household per season.

“The Idaho State Civic Symphony is pleased to partner with the Marshall Public Library and the ACT program for the 23-24 concert season,” said Jenni Warren, Executive Director of the Idaho State Civic Symphony. “Pocatello’s culture is diverse and a program such as ACT helps our community members explore the depths of our vibrant community. We are proud to be a part of this unique program!”

For more information on the Arts and Community Tickets program, contact Amy Campbell, Public Services Supervisor, at 208-232-1263 ext. 105.

For the Idaho State-Civic Symphony schedule click HERE.

For the ISU theater schedule click HERE.