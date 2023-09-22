BLM calls for participation on National Public Lands Day

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has opened an invitation to the public for an event in the Pocatello Highlands on Sat. Sept. 23, 2023, in celebration of National Public Lands Day. The highlight of this event is the inauguration of new trail construction.

Participants are expected to convene at the BLM Office located at 4350 Cliffs Drive by 9:30 a.m. Here, they'll be briefed on the day’s activities and complete necessary documentation. After the briefing, attendees will head to the Portneuf Amphitheater and Sports Complex for parking. Subsequently, a shuttle will transport them to the designated work sites. Post the activity session, volunteers will be appreciated with a lunch, complimentary beverages, event-themed t-shirts and a one-day pass for National Parks.

“The increase in recreation-based activities has amplified the need for improved recreation opportunities near Pocatello and the new Pioneer Trail System is a great addition,” BLM Pocatello Field Manager Melissa Davis said. “We’re glad to see the community coming together to get this accomplished.”

The project's locale is situated in Pocatello's Highland region. Specifically, the Pioneer Trail System is conceptualized as a mountain bike racing track. It's designed to facilitate competitions for the Pocatello High School Mountain Bike Racing Team, known as the “Pioneers,” as well as welcoming other high school mountain bike teams from various regions for competitive events. The trail is being constructed in alignment with the standards set by the National Interscholastic Cycling Association and the International Mountain Biking Association.

For more information, contact the BLM Pocatello Field Office at 208-478-6340.