Fundraiser for Shop with a Cop to be held Oct. 6 and 7

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A fundraiser for the annual Shop with a Cop in Bannock County is scheduled for Oct. 6 and 7 at the Chubbuck Walmart.

Officers from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello police, Chubbuck police and Idaho State Police will be collecting donations in Santa hats and stockings in the parking lot of the Chubbuck Walmart, located at 4240 Yellowstone Ave. The fundraiser will be held on two days — noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Cash, check and Venmo donations are accepted. To donate via Venmo, go to account.venmo.com/u/Bannock-FOP or search Bannock-FOP on the Venmo app. Checks can be mailed to “Shop with a Cop,” PO Box 4064, Pocatello ID, 83205. All donations benefit the Bannock County Shop with a Cop program.

For questions, please contact Sgt. Jodi Weaver at 208-236-7133. To register a child for the Shop with a Cop program, contact the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) at 208-232-1114. The 2023 Shop with a Cop event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Shop with a Cop event pairs local officers with a child who would benefit from a positive experience with law enforcement in hopes of building or improving relationships between law enforcement and the community.

The children participating will receive breakfast provided by McDonald’s, have their picture taken with Mr. and Mrs. Clause, and drive in a patrol car with the emergency lights flashing. At Walmart, the officers help the child shop for holiday gifts for the child’s family. All gifts are paid for using the community’s donations.

Law enforcement from the Pocatello Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, Idaho State Police, Idaho State University Public Safety, Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region, Bannock County Adult Probation and Parole, Bannock County Juvenile Probation and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office participate in the event.

The event is sponsored in part by Chubbuck Walmart, McDonald’s, Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency Inc. and Pocatello-Chubbuck School District No. 25.