Help shape the future of Bannock County

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bannock County needs your help to plan for the future.

On Thursday in Inkom, there will be an open house to discuss Bannock County’s Comprehensive Plan giving you the chance to voice your opinions about the vision of Bannock County over the next 20 years.

The comprehensive plan includes the entire county, including lands managed by tribes and federal and state agencies.

The open house runs from 4-7 p.m. at Inkom City Hall at 365 N Rapid Creek Road, Inkom.

The next open house is Feb. 22, 4-7 p.m. at Pocatello City Hall at 911 N 7th Ave, Pocatello.

For more information or to provide input online, click HERE.