Pocatello

Fire damages business trailer, power lines in Pocatello

today at 9:26 AM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Firefighters in Pocatello battled a fire at a business near the rail yard Saturday night, which caused explosions and downed power lines.

The fire started around 11 p.m. on Omaha Street, just off North Main Street.

The fire completely destroyed a trailer at the business before firefighters were able to put out the fire by around 11:40 p.m.

No word on whether the Pocatello Fire Department has been able to identify the business where the fire occurred.

Although several power lines were knocked down, there were no reports of power outages.

Author Profile Photo

News Team

