Bannock County Deputy charged with sexual battery

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A Bannock County Sheriff's deputy is charged with two counts of Felony counts of sexual battery of a minor.

Bannock County Sheriff's office said Trevor Ranere was placed on administrative leave once they learned of the allegation and confiscated his sheriff's badge and service weapon.

The Tri-County Sheriff's Association investigated the allegation. Detectives from the Jefferson County and Bingham County Sheriff's Offices and a liaison from Bannock County conducted the investigation, they said.

The Pocatello Police Department was asked to lead an internal investigation with the assistance of a liaison detective from Bannock County.

Ranere was hired in October 2017 as a detention deputy and was a patrol deputy at the time of the

allegations, they said.



Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu made the following statement:

"As Sheriff, I was very upset when we learned of these allegations and we took every action we could

immediately. That included putting this deputy on leave and seeking outside, independent investigators

to handle this matter. We should not lose focus on the bravery of the young woman who came forward. It is not easy to report

a crime of this nature, especially against a person in a position of authority. Her actions are

commendable. This is a sad day for me, as Sheriff, and for the men and women of this office who serve this community

with dedication and honor every day. This incident should not reflect on them and their good work.

These criminal charges carry a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison if convicted."



Anyone with further information about this case is asked to report to the Bingham County Sheriff’s

Office at 208-785-4440.