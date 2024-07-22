Pocatello Police investigate possible THC jelly beans handed out during July 4th parade

POCATELLO, Idaho (Pocatello Police News Release) — On July 14, 2024, Pocatello Police were notified of some jelly beans that were handed out during the 4th of July Parade that possibly contained THC.

At this time multiple samples have been sent to the Idaho State Lab for additional testing. The results are pending.

We are aware of the concern for the public. At this time, there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

Follow-up will be continued. When results are received from the State Lab, this post will be updated.

