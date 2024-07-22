Skip to Content
Pocatello

Pocatello Police investigate possible THC jelly beans handed out during July 4th parade

MGN Online
By
today at 9:59 AM
Published 10:04 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (Pocatello Police News Release) — On July 14, 2024, Pocatello Police were notified of some jelly beans that were handed out during the 4th of July Parade that possibly contained THC.

At this time multiple samples have been sent to the Idaho State Lab for additional testing. The results are pending.

We are aware of the concern for the public. At this time, there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

Follow-up will be continued. When results are received from the State Lab, this post will be updated.
 

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content