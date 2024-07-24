Idaho Food Bank looks to help kids overcome summer hunger

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - School is out for the summer, and some kids don't have that resource for lunch.

Food banks often get a lot more help around Thanksgiving and Christmas, but they still need donations and volunteers throughout the rest of the year.



"Everyone wants to give back during the Christmas and Thanksgiving time, which is fantastic. We do need that...because the need goes up, but summer has its own equal need because school is not in session. Some schools will participate in the summer feeding program, while others will not. So we do have kiddos who do need food during the summer."

Shaw says there are programs that help kids have enough food during the summer while school is out, but the Idaho legislature chose not to participate in one of them.

"We're really pushing to support the summer EBT program because it is a really important program for our kiddos, and we're really hoping that our legislature will participate in that next year for our kiddos in the summer."

Studies from Feeding America show hunger in Idaho is not improving. More than 11% of Idaho's population struggles with hunger, about 14.5% of which are children.

The Idaho Foodbank needs more volunteers and donations--not just to help kids while school is out, but their whole families. Shaw says the costs for food, housing, and transportation are going up.

"We're seeing an increase in neighbors visiting our pantries. so we are bringing in more food than we have before when we're talking about purchasing. And that's not sustainable when you don't have monetary donations to follow it."

To learn how to give your money, food, or time to the Idaho Foodbank, click here.