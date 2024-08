POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Some good news for swimmers in Pocatello.

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex is open again.

The pool was forced to close last Friday when a pipe burst and soaked an electrical panel, leaving the facility without power or water.

Crews worked through the weekend to make the repairs.

The pool opened at noon Monday.

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex closes for the season, August 18.