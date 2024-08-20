Grand opening of Con Gilmore Pickleball Courts postponed due to rain damage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—The ribbon cutting and grand opening for the Con Gilmore Pickleball Courts are being postponed because rain from Monday night's storm damaged the final layer of the court, which will need to be replaced.

The grand opening was to occur at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, in Lower Ross Park.

Officials said crews are working to secure more material.

The courts are named after longtime Pocatello Parks & Recreation Director Con Gilmore. He worked for the City of Pocatello from 1967 to 2004. Gilmore was instrumental in the construction of the Ross Park Aquatics Complex and OK Ward Park. He was also instrumental in automating multiple irrigation systems and actively involved in the growth of our current park system.

The five pickleball courts are ADA accessible and feature plexi-cushion acrylic surfacing and LED lighting. The courts will be open for play immediately following the grand opening. A rotational system is posted for patrons to take turns on the courts when they are in high demand. Court hours are from sunup until one-hour after dusk, the LED lighting will shut off at 10 p.m.