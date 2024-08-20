Grand opening of Ross Park pickleball courts postponed

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The grand opening of the Con Gilmore Pickleball Courts in Ross Park has been postponed after heavy rains damaged the fresh top layer of the courts Monday night.

"Our contractor was finishing the acrylic surface last night–just as he finished the final coat of the green on the outside the skies opened up and started to drop a lot of rain," said Anne Butler, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Pocatello. "It started to run, which is not going to help us cure and really kind of makes it unplayable until we get it fixed."

Butler said that the project contractor is in the process of getting more supplies to fix the courts. As of now, there is no set date for the grand opening–but Butler said they hope to have the courts repaired within the next couple of weeks.

"I know a lot of people are disappointed," said Butler. "I'm disappointed, but hopefully we can get this fixed in a pretty quick fashion and get things moving for everybody."