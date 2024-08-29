ISP Trooper honored with Silver Star for stopping high-speed chase

POCATELLO, Idaho (ISP News Release) — On January 4th, 2024, the Power County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit during which the suspect vehicle collided with several uninvolved cars, lost control, and then drove against traffic on Interstate 86. Law enforcement attempted a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver. However, the suspect vehicle entered the median and reversed direction, heading eastbound in the westbound lanes, creating a highly dangerous situation for the public.

Idaho State Police Corporal Travis Gurney responded to assist in the pursuit and heard the radio updates indicating the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed against traffic. As Cpl. Gurney approached the area, he noted numerous vehicles driving towards the fleeing suspect. Recognizing the imminent danger, he activated his emergency lights and cleared traffic from the left lane, including a Pocatello Rapid Transit bus. Within seconds, Cpl. Gurney exemplified the highest standard of duty by courageously slowing his patrol car and positioning it directly in the path of the oncoming suspect vehicle, facing the full force of danger. With precise steering, he turned his wheel 90 degrees at the last moment and redirected the crash impact to the passenger side of his vehicle, thereby avoiding a head-on collision. This maneuver forced the suspect’s vehicle off the roadway and away from other traffic.

Despite his disabled vehicle, Cpl. Gurney exited and assisted other officers in apprehending the suspect. The next day, a bus rider visited the district office to thank “the brave trooper,” and the bus driver also called to express appreciation for the trooper’s actions that prevented a collision with his bus. These testimonials highlight the significant impact of Cpl. Gurney’s actions to protect the bus passengers and the public while preventing the suspect from continuing his dangerous behavior.

Thursday, Corporal Travis Gurney was presented the Silver Star in recognition of his heroic actions in the face of danger, which reflect law enforcement’s highest tradition of selfless service and courage.