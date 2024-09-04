Dozens attend candlelight vigil for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil at Lookout Point Tuesday evening.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The community organization 'Please Just Stay' started the month with the kick-off event to raise awareness and provide resources for suicide prevention.

During the month of September, community organizations are launching campaigns to remind people who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts that they are not alone and that they can find help.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfar said in 2022, Idaho had the 12th highest suicide rate within the U.S.

The suicide prevention hotline 988 is available to call or text 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year-round. Internet chat is also available at Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline