Last day of Portneuf District Library’s popular ‘Sensory Safari’

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf District Library's fan-favorite 'Sensory Safari' exhibit is having its last day of the year on Wednesday.

The exhibit features a variety of stuffed wild animals and animal skins that library visitors can admire and touch–and it brings a big crowd of animal enthusiasts.

"We've had probably a thousand children come through, easily," said Cresta Craner, director of the Portneuf District Library. "That's pretty much an annual thing."

If you missed Sensory Safari this year, it will return to the Portneuf District Library at the end of summer next year. Animal fans can watch for updates on Portneuf District Library social media accounts.