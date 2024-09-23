Bannock County Emergency Management urging residents to download early alert system app

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Bannock County Office of Emergency Management wants residents to get the 'myAlerts' emergency warning system app–which gives updates on developing emergencies that could impact your area.

All residents will receive emergency warnings through the Emergency Alert Systems, National Weather Service, and Wireless Emergency Alerts as a disaster or severe weather occurs. But through the myAlerts app's 'Alert Sense' notifications, emergency managers can send information about potential disasters before they become severe.

"A lot of the emergencies occur rather quickly," said Wes Jones, emergency director for the Bannock County Office of Emergency Management. "There are some emergencies that are taking time to evolve... and so it's easy to make sure people are aware of what the potentials are and to be prepared."

Bannock County residents can download the myAlerts app for free on the Google Play Store or Apple Store. For more information, visit the Office of Emergency Management website at: www.bannockcounty.us/oem/.