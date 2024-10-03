Google Fiber internet debuts in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Google's 'GFiber' internet is debuting in Pocatello Thursday with an event celebrating the first customer to get connected to the service.

Fiber internet uses light instead of electricity to transfer internet signals and it has become popular for its high speeds–fiber internet plans can provide an average speed of 1,000 megabits (or one gigabit) per second where traditional cable internet speeds are around 50 megabits per second.

A fiber internet plan can cost users $70-$150 per month where traditional internet providers like Sparklight offer plans ranging from $35-$115 per month.

Fiber internet can also be more expensive than traditional internet because fiber lines must be installed between homes and internet service providers–the cost of installation varies depending on provider and your address.

You can learn more about fiber internet at the GFiber celebration event at Lookout Point in Pocatello starting at 12pm on Thursday, October 3.