East Idaho woman helping with hurricane response in South

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Kris Mullen, of Chubbuck, is in Tallahasee, Florida helping the Red Cross distribute food, water, and tools to those affected by hurricane Helene and in preparation of hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Helene has become the deadliest mainland hurricane since Katrina, with the death toll rising to 230 people. Milton has strengthened to a category five and could make landfall in Florida as early as Wednesday.

But Mullen said that Helene's devastation has only brought out the best in people.

"They're resilient," said Mullen. "They're working hard, they're banding together. It's amazing to see what a community of people is capable of when they work together."

Mullen also said you don't need to fly to Florida to help those affected but you can donate to the Red Cross.

"If someone isn't available or able to come out and help, personally, I do think that those donor dollars are utilized really judiciously," said Mullen.

To donate to relief efforts in the South, you can visit the Red Cross website at: www.redcross.org/donate/dr/hurricane-helene