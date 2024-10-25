Trick or treat with the animals at ‘Zoo Boo’

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Zoo Idaho is having their annual 'Zoo Boo' event on Saturday, October 26.

Zoo Boo will feature vendors and activities set up around the zoo with opportunities for families to trick or treat near Idaho's native wildlife.

"We're just here passing out candy and spreading joy," said Natalie Valenzuela, education curator for Zoo Idaho and organizer of Zoo Boo. "It's just a good time to see the zoo if you haven't been throughout the year and just connect with members of your community."

The event also marks the last weekend of the season for Zoo Idaho before it closes for the winter.

Zoo Boo will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. For Zoo Idaho ticket information and prices visit their website: www.zooidaho.org.