Pocatello

I-15 on-ramp at Pocatello Creek Road to close for paving

today at 4:55 PM
Published 4:59 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A traffic alert for drivers in Pocatello. 

Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, the Pocatello Creek Road on-ramp to northbound Interstate 15 will be closed. Construction crews will be paving the new on-ramp.

Detours will be in place to guide traffic to the Northgate interchange or the Clark Street exit. The closure is expected to last until about 5 p.m. Friday, November 8.

The paving is part of the I-15/I-86 interchange system scheduled to be completed next summer.  

Curtis Jackson

