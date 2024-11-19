Skip to Content
Portneuf Cancer Center unveils new piece of cancer-fighting technology

Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ID
By
today at 10:10 AM
Published 12:43 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Portneuf Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday for a new linear accelerator used in radiation therapy treatments.

According to the Portneuf Cancer Center, the 'Varian TrueBeam' linear accelerator will better equip the hospital to provide cancer treatment that is safer and faster than other forms of radiation therapy.

The ribbon-cutting event was held at the Portneuf Cancer Center at 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 19. The center gave tours of the new building and the accelerator during the event.

