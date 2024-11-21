Portneuf Health appoints new CEO

The following is a news release from Portneuf Medical Center.

POCATELLO, Idaho (Portneuf Health News Release) – Portneuf Health today announced the appointment of Nate Carter as chief executive officer (CEO). Carter, who has served as interim CEO since August, was previously chief operating officer (COO) of Portneuf Medical Center since April of 2019.

“Nate has proven himself to be an exceptional leader and has the full confidence of the Board and medical community,” said Shaun Menchaca, president and CEO of Portneuf Health Trust. “His commitment to Portneuf and the Eastern Idaho community is strong, and his collaborative style makes this leadership transition seamless. Nate will continue to bring great things to our community and patients.”

During his time as COO, Portneuf has significantly expanded its capacity and healthcare capabilities across the community. Carter has helped Portneuf become a regional leader while enhancing relationships with critical access and rural healthcare partners. His leadership and focus on growing services and sites of care has helped Portneuf continue to prioritize quality while improving convenience for the community during the last five years.

“I’m truly honored to have the opportunity to continue serving this great community and continue enhancing healthcare across our region,” said Carter. “Portneuf is full of dedicated caregivers who prioritize serving Eastern Idaho every day. Growing up in Idaho, I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my career here, as well as raise my family in this amazing community. I am excited to continue Portneuf’s incredible progress in meeting the needs of our region and everyone we serve.”

Prior to Portneuf, Carter held senior leadership roles at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield, Oregon and Easton Hospital in Easton, Pennsylvania. In July, Carter was appointed by Governor Brad Little to serve on the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency (TSE) System Council, a group responsible for developing and implementing a statewide network of care of trauma, stroke and heart attack facilities. He currently serves as an adjunct professor at the Idaho State University College of Business and is president of the Idaho chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Carter is a graduate of Brigham Young University and earned a master’s of healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota. Carter is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.