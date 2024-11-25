Pocatello purchases Western Recycling Center to continue city’s recycling efforts

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—The city of Pocatello announced Monday that it recently purchased the Western Recycling Center at 3034 Garrett Way.

In a news release, they said, "With the city managing the recycling center, curbside recycling will continue as usual, the Recycling Center will remain operational, and drop-off recycling has expanded."

The release said the recycling, which includes certain plastics, aluminum, paper, and cardboard, will go to a recovery facility in Boise. When cardboard is brought in as a single commodity, the city sends it straight to paper mills in Oregon or other areas to be recycled. The glass recycling program delivers its material to a recycling facility in Salt Lake City.

The release said, "In an effort to enhance and protect the recycling processes, we ask residents to be mindful of contaminants when placing items in the recycling bins. Some of the largest contaminants seen in the city’s recycling material are plastic bags, plastic wrap, and Styrofoam. None of these are accepted and should be thrown away. Another contaminant is plastic or Styrofoam clamshell containers used for eggs, fruits, deli food, or take-out. These containers should be thrown away as well. When in doubt, throw it out."

For more information, visit pocatello.gov/395/Recycling-Programs.