Pocatello

Marshall Public Library celebrating Icelandic tradition with book giveaway

today at 11:03 AM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Marshall Public Library is celebrating 'Jolabokaflod', an Icelandic tradition that centers around exchanging books on Christmas Eve, by giving away copies of 'The Night Before Christmas' in December.

The library received financial support from the Friends of Marshall Public Library and the Pocatello Rotary Club to buy 200 hardback copies of the book.

Library card holders can get a copy of the book starting Monday, December 2. Jolabokaflod will last until all copies of the book are given away.

