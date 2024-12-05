Bannock County offers scheduling system to renew Driver’s License

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (Bannock County News Release) – Drivers looking to renew their licenses can now use an online tool to schedule their appointments at the Bannock County Driver’s License Office.

The new scheduling system will make things simpler for patrons who prefer to have an appointment rather than walk in.

“We’re excited about this change for our office. It will be convenient for our patrons and make our office more efficient, which will also improve patrons’ experience when they renew their licenses,” said Captain Scott Ames, who oversees the Driver’s License Office.



Ames said he and his team chose this option because it is low-cost, effective, and easy to use. Walk-in patrons will still be accommodated, but scheduled appointments will be prioritized. During busy hours, walk-in patrons may be asked to schedule an appointment for a day that is convenient for them.

The changes to the appointment system went into effect on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

“We hope these changes will make your experience at our office easier and more

enjoyable. If you have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out,” Ames said.

The Bannock County Driver’s License Office can be reached at 208-236-7258. Visit

their webpage and make an appointment at bannockcounty.gov/drivers-license.