Charter bus accident injures one at Highland High School

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello-Chubbuck School District said an adult was injured from a chartered bus accident Wednesday afternoon.

In a new release, school officials said it happened in Highland High School's north staff parking lot. The Holiday Motor Coach bus was going to take the girl's basketball team to a game in Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge High School.

None of the students were injured. The release didn't say how the adult was injured or the extent of the injury.

Because of the accident, the game with Canyon Ridge High was postponed.