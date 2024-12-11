Skip to Content
Pocatello

Charter bus accident injures one at Highland High School

Highland High School in Pocatello
KIFI
Highland High School in Pocatello
By
today at 4:30 PM
Published 4:42 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello-Chubbuck School District said an adult was injured from a chartered bus accident Wednesday afternoon.

In a new release, school officials said it happened in Highland High School's north staff parking lot. The Holiday Motor Coach bus was going to take the girl's basketball team to a game in Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge High School.

None of the students were injured. The release didn't say how the adult was injured or the extent of the injury.

Because of the accident, the game with Canyon Ridge High was postponed.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content