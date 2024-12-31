Pocatello skating rink hosting all-ages New Year’s Eve parties

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Deleta Skating and Family Fun Center is celebrating New Year's Eve with all-ages parties on the rink.

Deleta staff have been getting ready to host three separate New Year's Eve parties this year, including a morning skating session, an afternoon party for younger skaters, and a themed party that runs until midnight.

"We have done a lot of preparation for this," said Saige Curzon, general manager of Deleta. "It's been a couple weeks where we decided what kind of theme night we're going to do for it..."

The theme of this year's party is 'decades'. People are encouraged to dress up in attire from their favorite decade in history.

During the nighttime party, Deleta will count down to the new year and celebrate with a balloon drop, where partiers will have a chance to win prizes including annual skating passes.

"It is just a fun family environment," said Curzon. "There's good music, it's a good physical activity, you kind of can go at your own pace. You can stick to yourself, you can interact with the other people around you–it's kind of just a good, family friendly environment."

Deleta's open afternoon skate will run until 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The themed party will begin at 7 p.m. and go until midnight–tickets to the themed party are $12.

For more information on times and ticket prices, visit the Deleta Skating and Family Fun Center website.