Pocatello man charged with leaving puppies in dumpster

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A man from Pocatello is facing several animal abandonment and cruelty charges.

28-year-old Tanner Pool was cited with 7 counts of animal abandonment and 8 counts of animal cruelty.

On January 4, around 5:45 a.m., Pocatello Police were notified of a box of 7 newborn puppies found in a dumpster at Maverik on 855 East Alameda Road.

Surveillance video showed someone in a GMC truck leave the box and then drive south on Randolph Avenue.

The puppies are being taken care of by a local family.

Police were able to identify the suspect thanks to help from the public.