Pocatello agency holding challenge in February to combat elderly loneliness

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Southeast Idaho Council of Government (SICOG)'s Area Agency on Aging is urging people to reach out to older adults as part of their 'Friendly Calling Challenge'.

The challenge is designed to battle loneliness in people over 60 during the Idaho Commission on Aging's Loneliness Awareness Month in February.

"There's a lot of older adults that live alone and don't have any connections," said Gina Hubbard, information and assistance supervisor for the Area Agency on Aging. "We want to address that, we want to make that better, we want to reach out and let them know that we do care about them and they're important–we want to celebrate them, and this is just kind of a fun way to do it."

According to the Idaho Commission on Aging, 40% of people over 65 report feeling lonely. The problem increases with people over 70 years old and those who have lost spouses or live alone.

Hubbard started the Friendly Calling Challenge last year among her coworkers. By the end of February, 22 employees made over 106 'friendly calls' to older adults in the area.

Now, the Area Agency on Aging is casting a wider net and asking people to call three to five older family members, friends, neighbors, or church members on the phone.

"I'm going to ask the community to do this, to volunteer their time, to reach out to seniors, older adults in the community, and have a friendly chat," said Hubbard. "...this is an easy way to reach out to older adults in our community and let them know that we care."

Along with the Friendly Calling Challenge in February, the Area Agency on Aging runs the 'Pro Age Connections' postcard campaign year-round, where people can write a friendly note that is delivered to an elderly adult in the area.

For more information on the Area Agency on Aging and the Friendly Calling Challenge, you can visit SICOG's website.