Pocatello Police: No ICE activity found here

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—Pocatello officials claim a social media post about an ICE arrest is false.

They said they have found no evidence of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement undertaking such actions in Pocatello, and no law enforcement agency in our area has been involved in an ICE operation.

The original post circulating on Facebook and Reddit claimed a native American-Hispanic American citizen was detained for over 4 hours.

It also claimed he was held down from his knee to neck, thrown to the ground, threatened, and screamed at while he was held against his will.