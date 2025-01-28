Pocatello Salvation Army offering extended hours to help people keep warm

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Salvation Army Pocatello Corps is opening their doors to help people in need stay warm in their 'Cold Weather Day Shelter'.

The Pocatello Salvation Army offers the service every winter, but ministry leader Bryan Makowski said this year they are operating the shelter using Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) funds which will allow them to keep the building open for extended hours.

"It opens up the doors to more ministry, to more opportunity, to more funding," said Makowski. "We have already been doing this, but the hours are just a little bit longer and we're just getting out to the community more..."

Along with the longer hours, the shelter is also now open seven days a week to offer people who may be homeless or without heat a place to keep warm during the day.

Makowski said that providing people with a warm place to spend long Idaho winters is part of the Salvation Army's core mission.

"That's how we want to minister, that's how we want to tell people that we love them," said Makowski. "It's just with the basics, the necessities of 'it's cold, come on inside, warm up, get some coffee'-just the basics."

The Salvation Army Pocatello Corps' Cold Weather Day Shelter is open daily from 9am to 4pm–they also offer a free meal from 11 to 11:30am Monday through Saturday.

Makowski said they are seeking donations of blankets, warm clothes, and sealed food to help provide for people in need.

For more information you can visit the Pocatello Salvation Army's website.