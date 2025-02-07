NAACP highlighting local Black history in display at Marshall Public Library

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Marshall Public Library and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are honoring Black History Month in February with a display exploring Pocatello's history of diversity.

The Black History Month display features local Black leaders, groups, and the historically racially diverse 'Triangle Neighborhood' of Pocatello.

Images, historical descriptions, and figurines were collected as a joint project between the Bannock County Historical Museum and Pocatello Branch of the NAACP.

"Right now is an important time for what we have centered in this display," said Jackie Wood, second vice president of the Pocatello NAACP. "We're really trying to preserve local black history and the diverse history of Pocatello."

The display will be available for viewing on the second floor of Marshall Public Library through Black History Month in February.