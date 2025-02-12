Bannock County hosting open houses about Property Tax Reduction program

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)– Bannock County will start their annual open house tour to spread the word about the Property Tax Reduction (PTR) program starting February 25.

The PTR program, formerly known as 'circuit breaker', could save qualifying people as much as $1,500 on their property taxes–seniors, widows and widowers, people with disabilities, and veterans with disabilities or who were prisoners of war are encouraged to apply for the program if their annual income is less than $37,810.

The Bannock County Assessor's Office is hosting open houses to answer questions about the PTR program and help people apply if they qualify. For a full schedule of open house dates and locations, you can visit the Bannock County Assessor's Office website.

The deadline to apply for the 2025 Property Tax Reduction program is April 15.