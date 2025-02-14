Red Cross urging people to donate blood as shortages hit the area

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The local chapter of the Red Cross is asking people to get out and donate blood this winter as bad weather, seasonal sickness, and wildfires in California have caused major blood shortages in the East Idaho area.

Matthew Ochsner, communications director for the Red Cross of Idaho, Montana, and East Oregon, said that, since the start of the year, they have been short about 20,000 units of blood in the area, but the need for blood remains constant.

"You can't make blood," said Ochsner. "The only way that we have that blood on the shelves in hospitals across Idaho is because somebody raised their hand, rolled up their sleeve, and came through the door and donated."

Ochsner said it is necessary to keep East Idaho hospitals stocked with blood to save the lives of accident victims, cancer patients, and expecting mothers–and although 60% of people are eligible to give blood, only around 3% actually show up to donate.

As the Red Cross asks for more donations through the winter, they are also making the push to get more first-time donors to any of over 2,000 blood drives and donation sites across Idaho.

"The number one reason people don't donate blood is they say they've never been asked," said Ochsner. "Well, we're asking right now. We're really encouraging people to do that... there's nothing better than seeing a first time blood donor come through the door."

The Red Cross is also giving out $15 gift cards to anyone who donates blood until the end of February. For information on Red Cross blood drive and donation sites, you can visit the Red Cross website or call 1-800­-RED CROSS (1-800­-733-2767).