BLM seeks public input on Pipeline Relocation project spanning the Snake River

today at 3:59 PM
Published 4:07 PM

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments for a proposed project to relocate and bury a natural gas pipeline southwest of American Falls in Power County.

If approved, Intermountain Gas would be authorized to remove approximately 1,500 feet of the existing pipeline bridge spanning the Snake River and install a new section of 6-inch diameter pipe beneath the river to meet increased industrial demand.

“Public scoping is a perfect opportunity for people to become familiar with the project,” said BLM Pocatello Field Manager Blaine Newman. “This step in the review process is key for identifying resource issues and bringing any other concerns to our attention so we can fully consider them in the analysis.”

Crews expect construction to last three months and impact less than three surface acres. Currently, the pipeline crosses BLM, Bureau of Reclamation, and Idaho Department of Lands parcels along the Snake River near the BLM Pipeline Campground. Construction may require the temporary closure of BLM recreational facilities in the area.

For additional information, click HERE.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

