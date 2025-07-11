Blackfoot man killed in I-15 crash north of Chubbuck

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred Thursday, July 10, 2025, at approximately 9:35 P.M. on I15 near milepost 73, just north of Chubbuck.

A Silver 2003 Honda Accord, driven by a 31-year-old male from Blackfoot, was traveling southbound on I15 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Honda slid into the median and struck a Red 2019 Ford F150, a CAT Tractor Blade, and a CAT Front End Loader. All struck vehicles were unoccupied.

The 31-year-old male was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The left southbound lane was blocked for approximately two hours while crew worked to assist those involved in the crash.